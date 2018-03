BRIEF-M III Acquisition Postpones Special Meeting Of Stockholders To March 21

March 20 (Reuters) - M III Acquisition Corp:

* M III ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES NEW MEETING DATE FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO APPROVE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH IEA ENERGY SERVICES LLC AND ENTRY INTO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS

* M III ACQUISITION CORP - ‍ DECIDED TO POSTPONE SPECIAL MEETING UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21, 2018 AT 10:00 A.M., EASTERN TIME​

* M III ACQUISITION CORP - ‍RECORD DATE FOR MEETING HAS NOT CHANGED​

* M III ACQUISITION - ENTERED COMMITMENT AGREEMENTS OR BACKSTOP AGREEMENTS WITH A TOTAL OF 11 INVESTORS WHO HAVE AGREED TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: