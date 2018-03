March 12 (Reuters) - m-u-t AG:

* BUYS FURTHER 4.4 PERCENT OF LAYTEC AG FROM REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS AGAINST CASH PAYMENT

* SILENCE HAS BEEN AGREED ON THE PURCHASE PRICE

* SHAREHOLDING AFTER COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTIONS IS NOW 100.00%