June 10 (Reuters) - M1 KLINIKEN AG:

* ACQUIRES CA. 48 % OF THE SHARES OF HAEMATO AG - TRANSFER OF THE SHARES IN A CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND OF M1 KLINIKEN AG

* INCREASE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 2,143,403.00 TO EUR 19,643,403.00 BY ISSUING 2,143,403 NEW SHARES THROUGH A CAPITAL INCREASE

* CONTRIBUTION IN KIND WILL BE MADE WITH EFFECT FROM 1.07.2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)