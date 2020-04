BRIEF-M1 Kliniken FY Consolidated Net Income Up At EUR 9.7 Million

April 15 (Reuters) - M1 KLINIKEN AG:

* PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019: NET INCOME INCREASES BY ALMOST 50 %

* OUTLOOK 2020: CONTINUATION OF GROWTH PATH. TEMPORARY BURDEN OF CLOSURE OF CLINICS AND PRACTICES - RAPID CAPACITY UTILIZATION EXPECTED AFTER REOPENING

* FY GROUP SALES ROSE BY 18 % TO EURO 77.2 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR YEAR INCREASES BY 47 % TO EURO 9.7 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NET PROFIT SHALL BE CARRIED FORWARD

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES ROSE FROM EURO 8.1 MILLION TO EURO 12.7 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO PLAN TO OPERATE A TOTAL OF 100 SPECIALIST CENTRES FOR AESTHETIC MEDICINE BY END OF 2023 (STATUS AT END OF 2019: 36)

* FY PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED TO EURO 7.9 MILLION (+22% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR)

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES ROSE FROM EURO 8.1 MILLION TO EURO 12.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: