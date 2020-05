May 20 (Reuters) - M1 Kliniken AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES +18 % TO 77.2 MILLION EUROS; CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME +47 % TO 9.7 MILLION EUROS

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING STILL SCHEDULED FOR 9.07.2020 - SHORTENED DEADLINES