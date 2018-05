May 7 (Reuters) - M1 Kliniken AG:

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 PER SHARE PLANNED

* FY REVENUES INCREASED BY 31.3% FROM EUR 36.0 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR 47.2 MILLION

* FY RESULT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES (EBT) ROSE BY 34.2% FROM EURO 5.5 MILLION IN 2016 TO EURO 7.4 MILLION

* OUTLOOK POSITIVE: SALES AND EARNINGS TO BE FURTHER INCREASED