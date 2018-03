March 22 (Reuters) - M1 Kliniken Ag:

* ‍POSITIVE OUTLOOK: INCREASE IN SALES AND PROFITS ALSO PLANNED FOR 2018​

* ‍PRELIMINARY FIGURES 2017: SALES EUR 47.2 MILLION (+31.1%), EBT EUR 7.4 MILLION (+36.4%)​

* FY INCREASES PROFIT (EBT) BY 36.4% IN 2017