March 17 (Reuters) - M1 KLINIKEN AG:

* M1 GROUP SUSPENDS ALL TREATMENTS FROM MARCH 21 UNTIL MONDAY APRIL 13 2020

* AN ASSESSMENT OF FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND DURATION OF CLOSURE OF FACILITIES WILL BE MADE IN WEEK BEFORE EASTER

* TO DATE, M1 SALES HAVE BEEN ONLY MARGINALLY AFFECTED BY CORONA PANDEMIC

* ASSUMES THAT OLD SALES VOLUME CAN BE REACHED VERY QUICKLY AFTER RE-OPENING OF CLINICS