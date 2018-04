April 16 (Reuters) - M1 Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$34.8 MILLION VERSUS S$34.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE S$254.1 MILLION VERSUS S$252.8 MILLION

* SEES FY18 CAPEX AT S$120 MILLION