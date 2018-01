BRIEF-M1 Ltd Says Qtrly Net Profit S$31 Mln Versus S$31.8 Mln

Jan 23 (Reuters) - M1 Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$31.0 MILLION VERSUS S$31.8 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE S$307.2 MILLION VERSUS S$313.9 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 6.2 CENTS PER SHARE

* “EXPECTED THAT COMPETITION WILL INCREASE IN 2018 WITH ANTICIPATED ENTRY OF NEW MOBILE SERVICE PROVIDERS”

* DURING QUARTER, M1 ADDED 20,000 POSTPAID CUSTOMERS & 11,000 PREPAID CUSTOMERS, TO BRING TOTAL MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE TO 2.04 MILLION

* FY2018 DIVIDEND POLICY TO MAINTAIN 80 PERCENT PAYOUT RATIO

* FY2018 CAPEX TO BE AROUND S$120 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)