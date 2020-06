BRIEF-M1 Says IMDA Grants Final 5G Network License Award

June 24 (Reuters) - M1 Ltd:

* INFOCOMM MEDIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY GRANTED M1 AND STARHUB LTD FINAL 5G NETWORK LICENSE AWARD

* THROUGH JOINT DECISION WITH STARHUB, SELECTED NOKIA TO BUILD RADIO ACCESS NETWORK FOR 5G STANDALONE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE

* ALSO SELECTED NOKIA TO BE VENDOR TO BUILD NETWORK CORE OF 5G INFRASTRUCTURE

* M1 TO LOOK TO MULTIPLE NETWORK VENDORS INCLUDING ERICSSON, NOKIA & HUAWEI FOR DEPLOYMENT OF LOCALISED NETWORKS OPERATING IN MMWAVE SPECTRUM