March 24 (Reuters) - M2I SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, GIVEN EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES CAUSED BY COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS AND GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDATIONS, M2I HAS SHUT DOWN ACCESS TO ITS CENTERS IN FRANCE AND SPAIN

* BARRING EXCEPTIONS, M2I GROUP’S WORKFORCE IS NOW ON TELEWORK, ON SICK LEAVE FOR CHILDCARE, ON PARTIAL OR TOTAL UNEMPLOYMENT

* SAYS CONFINEMENT WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON M2I REVENUE AND RESULTS OVER THE PERIOD