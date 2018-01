BRIEF-M6 Announces Partnership with UEFA to broadcast French National Team

Jan 24 (Reuters) - M6:

* ANNOUNCES CO-PARTNERSHIP WITH UEFA TO BROADCAST FOUR FOOTBALL SEASONS WITH FRENCH NATIONAL TEAM

* TO BROADCAST HALF QUALIFYING MATCHES WITH FRENCH NATIONAL TEAM FOR UEFA EURO 2020 AND FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

* TO BROADCAST HALF FRIENDLY AND PREPARATION GAMES FOR NATIONAL FRENCH TEAM WITHIN THIS PERIOD

* TO BROADCAST HALF FRENCH TEAM MATCHES FOR THE TWO FIRST UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE EDITIONS (2018 AND 2020)

* WINS RIGHTS TO LIVE BROADCAST HALF OF THE 44 BEST GAMES NOT INCLUDING FRANCE