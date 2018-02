BRIEF-M6 FY Net Profit Group Share Up At EUR ‍​158.4 Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - M6:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 1.39‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.28 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​158.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT (CONTINUED ACTIVITIES) EUR ‍​246.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 244.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE GROUP’S FY OPERATING MARGIN WAS 17.9%‍​

* PROPOSE THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF €0.95 PER SHARE‍​

* 2018 WILL BE MARKED BY THE CONTINUED INTEGRATION OF RTL RADIO

* ON 2018: TARGET OF GENERATING €6 MILLION IN COST AND REVENUE SYNERGIES FROM RTL INTEGRATION OUT OF RECURRING €18 MILLION EXPECTED BY 2020

* IN 2018, WILL BENEFIT FROM NEW DISTRIBUTION CONTRACTS WITH ALTICE-SFR, CANAL+ GROUP, ORANGE AND BOUYGUES TELECOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)