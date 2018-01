Jan 18 (Reuters) - M6:

* SIGNS A NEW COMPREHENSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ORANGE

* ‍AGREEMENT COVERS DISTRIBUTION OF ALL M6 GROUP CHANNELS AND RELATED ON-DEMAND SERVICES​

* ALSO AGREED WITH ORANGE TO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF TARGETED AND ENHANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS IN RELATION TO M6 SERVICES DISTRIBUTED ON ORANGE PLATFORMS