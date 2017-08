July 25 (Reuters) - M6

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​662.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 645.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 ADVERTISING REVENUE EUR 445.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 427.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED EBITA EUR 118.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 136.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​69.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES STABLE TV ADVERTISING MARKET OVER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)