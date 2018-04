April 19 (Reuters) - Metropole Television SA:

* MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION: FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 359.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 323.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMBINED GENERAL MEETING CONVENED TODAY WILL NOTABLY BE ASKED TO APPROVE PAYMENT(3) OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.95

* Q1 ADVERTISING REVENUE EUR 252.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 210.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITA REACHED €44.6 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €47.1 MILLION IN THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2017