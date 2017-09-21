BRIEF-MAA announces estimated impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc

* MAA announces estimated impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - ‍Company sustained only minor damage to its Houston, Texas area portfolio as a result of Hurricane Harvey​

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc says ‍company does not expect the costs to impact earnings guidance range provided In Q2 earnings release​

* Mid-America Apartment Communities-Estimates costs of about $3.5 million for tree clean-up,landscaping work,remediating some minor,isolated water intrusion​