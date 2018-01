BRIEF-MAA Reports Q4 Adjusted FFO Per Share $1.34

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc :

* MAA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* SEES FY ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $5.30 TO $5.54

* SEES Q1 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.38 TO $1.48

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.34

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.50

* MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES - FFO PER SHARE FOR 2018 YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.85 TO $6.15 PER SHARE OR $6.00 PER SHARE AT MIDPOINT

* MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES - ‍EXPECTS TOTAL RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FY WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $72.0 MILLION

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: