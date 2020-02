Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mabion SA:

* SAYS RECEIVES EXTENTION OF DEADLINE FOR INVESTMENT OF AT LEAST 20 MILLION ZLOTYS IN LODZ SPECIAL INVESTMENT ZONE NECESSARY TO BE ABLE TO OPERATE IN ZONE

* SAYS DEADLINE EXTENDED TO JUNE 30, 2021 FROM END OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)