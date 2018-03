BRIEF-Mabion Obtains 174.8 Mln Zloty Financing Through Loan From Shareholder

March 23 (Reuters) - Mabion Sa:

* OBTAINS 174.8 MILLION ZLOTY FINANCING THROUGH LOAN FROM SHAREHOLDER

* TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD. (SHAREHOLDER) SELLS 1.9 MILLION OF CO SHARES VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND TRANSFERS PROCEEDS TO CO IN FORM OF LOAN

* TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD. SELLS 16 PERCENT STAKE IN CO AT 91 ZLOTYPER SHARE

* CO TO SPEND LOAN ON ENLARGEMENT OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE AND DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALISATION OF MABION C20

* CO PLANS TO PAY BACK LOAN THROUGH NEW SHARE OFFERING OF 1.9 MILLION OF SHARES TO TWITI INVESTMENTS

* THE ISSUE PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES TO BE SET AT THE SALE PRICE OF EXISTING SHARES BY TWITI INVESTMENTS