April 18 (Reuters) - MABION SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS AGREE ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUE OF 1.9 MILLION OF SERIES P SHARES

* SERIES P SHARE TO BE ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS

* SERIES P SHARE ISSUE PRICE SET AT 91 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS ALSO BEEN AUTHORIZED TO SETTLE THE ALLOTMENT OF SHARES THROUGH LOAN SETTLEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDER, TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD