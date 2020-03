March 18 (Reuters) - Mabuhay Vinyl Corp:

* SHALL REMAIN IN OPERATION SUBJECT TO REGULATIONS ENFORCED BY PHILIPPINE GOVERNMENT/RELEVANT GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, IN AREAS WHERE CO OPERATES

* BUSINESS IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CANNOT BE FULLY DETERMINED; OPERATING NORMALLY BUT WITH REDUCED MANPOWER

* AS OF MARCH 18, INVENTORY OF RAW MATERIALS AND TRADED COMMODITIES AT NORMAL LEVELS & DELIVERIES TO CUSTOMERS COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: