2 months ago
BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics reports positive phase 1 results for MVT-2163 immunopet imaging agent
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics reports positive phase 1 results for MVT-2163 immunopet imaging agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax Therapeutics reports positive phase 1 results for mvt-2163 immunopet imaging agent

* Mabvax therapeutics holdings inc - mvt-2163 immunopet agent administered in combination with mvt-5873 was safe and well tolerated

* Mabvax Therapeutics holdings inc - "anticipate initiating patient dosing of our mvt-1075 radioimmunotherapy trial later this month"

* Mabvax Therapeutics - for mvt-2163, only toxicities were infusion reactions that resolved on day of injection, with some requiring supportive medication

* Mabvax Therapeutics holdings inc - results showed that mvt-5873 cold antibody pre-dose reduces liver suv facilitating detection of liver metastases

* Mabvax Therapeutics holdings inc - in addition, mvt-5873 cold antibody pre-dose does not interfere with uptake of mvt-2163 on cancer lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

