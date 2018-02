Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE SAFETY RESULTS FROM INITIAL COHORT OF MVT-1075 RADIOIMMUNOTHERAPY PHASE 1 TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF PANCREATIC, COLON AND LUNG CANCERS

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVES IN EARLY-STAGE CLINICAL TRIAL OF NOVEL RADIOIMMUNOTHERAPY PRODUCT MVT-1075