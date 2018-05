BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Updates On SEC Investigation, Accounting Discrepancies

May 21 (Reuters) - MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS SAYS IN LIGHT OF SEC INVESTIGATION, UNABLE TO FILE FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AT THIS TIME - SEC FILING

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS- BELIEVE SEC INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL VIOLATIONS BY CO, OFFICERS & POTENTIAL VIOLATIONS BY MULTIPLE HOLDERS OF PREFERRED STOCK

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - FURTHER BELIEVE SEC INVESTIGATION PERTAINS TO RELATIONSHIPS WITH MULTIPLE HOLDERS OF PREFERRED STOCK

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS - APPOINTED SPECIAL COMMITTEE WITH INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD TO SUPERVISE REVIEW OF MATTERS BELIEVED TO BE UNDER INVESTIGATION

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - REVIEWING OUR INTERNAL AND DISCLOSURE CONTROLS

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS - ON MAY 20, AUDITORS WITHDREW THEIR AUDIT REPORTS INCLUDED IN ANNUAL REPORTS ON FORM 10-K FOR YRS 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

* MABVAX - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, REGISTRATION STATEMENTS FILED DURING THOSE YRS, TO DATE FOR 2018, SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON Source text : (bit.ly/2rZ7Gqg) Further company coverage: