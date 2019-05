BRIEF-Macarthur Minerals Announces Glencore Participation In Financing

May 16 (Reuters) - Macarthur Minerals Ltd:

* MACARTHUR MINERALS ANNOUNCES GLENCORE PARTICIPATION IN FINANCING

* MACARTHUR MINERALS - A UNIT OF GLENCORE PLC HAS AGREED TO PARTICIPATE IN US$6 MILLION SECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTE ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR US$2 MILLION

* MACARTHUR MINERALS - PROCEEDS FROM NOTE TO BE TARGETED TOWARDS COMPLETION OF 2019 COMPLIANT BFS ON CO'S MOONSHINE MAGNETITE IRON ORE DEPOSITS IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA