March 22 (Reuters) - Macarthur Minerals Ltd:

* MACARTHUR MINERALS CLARIFIES DISCLOSURE

* MACARTHUR MINERALS - CLARIFYING CERTAIN STATEMENTS IN COMPANY’S NEWS RELEASE DATED MARCH 21, 2019

* MACARTHUR MINERALS - INTENTION IN ISSUING MARCH 21 NEWS RELEASE WAS TO IMMEDIATELY DISCLOSE ENTERING INTO MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: