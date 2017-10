Oct 6 (Reuters) - Macau Legend Development Ltd

* Sheng Li V Limited and Wong Frank ​entered into confirmatory agreement with hong hock

* Sheng Li V Limited ‍confirmed to accept license to use three gaming tables in designated vip room as offered by Hong Hock

* Annual caps for amount payable by wong for 3 years ending 31 Dec 2017, 2018 & 2019 HK$6 million, HK$22 million & HK$16.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: