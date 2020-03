March 16 (Reuters) - Macay Holdings Inc:

* MACAY HOLDINGS INC- DO NOT FORESEE ANY SHORT TERM IMPACT TO SUPPLY OF RC COLA, JUICY LEMON, RITE ‘N LITE AND OTHER PRODUCTS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* MACAY HOLDINGS- UNCERTAIN ABOUT LONG TERM IMPLICATIONS OF THE OUTBREAK ON SUPPLY CHAIN, EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMER BASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: