Oct 18(Reuters) - Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire remaining 5 percent stake in Jiashan-based medical equipment firm (target firm), at the price of 3.8 million yuan

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in target firm, up from 95 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v2JASa

