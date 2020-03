BRIEF-Macerich Provides Covid-19 Update

March 27 (Reuters) - Macerich Co:

* MACERICH PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* MACERICH CO - MALL TRAFFIC & TENANT OCCUPANCY AT PROPERTIES THAT REMAIN OPEN HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MACERICH CO - RECENTLY BORROWED $550 MILLION ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

* MACERICH CO - TAKEN ACTIONS TO REDUCE ON-GOING CASH OUTFLOWS SUCH AS DRAMATICALLY REDUCING ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* MACERICH CO - WITHDRAWN PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED 2020 GUIDANCE, NOT PROVIDING UPDATED OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME