Aug 2 (Reuters) - Macerich Co

* Macerich announces quarterly results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.98

* Macerich Co - ‍management is reaffirming its previously provided diluted FFO per share guidance for 2017​

* Macerich Co says ‍management is reaffirming its previously provided diluted FFO per share guidance for 2017​