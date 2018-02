Feb 5 (Reuters) - Macerich Co:

* MACERICH ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.03

* SEES ‍​2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 - $0.87

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $256.7 MILLION VERSUS $272 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME AND FFO INCLUDED A $14.5 MILLION RE-VALUATION REDUCTION OF A DEFERRED TAX ASSET AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $266.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon: