April 21 (Reuters) - Mach7 Technologies Ltd:

* MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LTD - EBITDA PROFITABLE AND POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW RESULTS EXPECTED FOR FY20

* MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES LTD - EXPECTS SALES CYCLE TO BE LONGER THAN USUAL FOR AT LEAST THROUGH REST OF THIS FISCAL YEAR, AND LIKELY INTO Q1 OF FY21