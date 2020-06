June 10 (Reuters) - Mach7 Technologies Ltd:

* TO ACQUIRE CLIENT OUTLOOK GROUP AND LAUNCH CAPITAL RAISING

* ACQUIRING CLIENT OUTLOOK FOR CA$38.5M ALL CASH

* TO FUND ACQUISITION VIA ENTITLEMENT OFFER AND PLACEMENT TO RAISE A$34.8 MILLION

* ACQUISITION INCREASES CONTRACTED ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUES BY 70% TO $14.75 MILLION

* PLACEMENT, ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO BE ISSUED AT $0.68 PER SHARE