March 15 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp:

* MACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF MICHAEL J. DEMARCO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ENHANCEMENTS TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

* MACK-CALI REALTY CORP - ‍DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: