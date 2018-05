May 2 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp:

* REPORTED NET INCOME OF $0.45 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR THE QUARTER

* QTRLY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.50

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S