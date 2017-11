Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mackinac Financial Corp:

* Mackinac Financial Corporation announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Mackinac Financial Corp - ‍total assets of corporation at September 30, 2017 totaled $1.015 billion, compared to $959.121 million at September 30, 2016​

* Mackinac Financial Corp qtrly ‍net interest income after provision for loan losses $9.6 million versus $8.5 million