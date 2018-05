May 3 (Reuters) - Mackinac Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS & ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FFNM TRANSACTION COMPLETION DATE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MILLION COMPARED TO $11.37 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $9.31 MILLION, COMPARED TO $9.17 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017