July 3 (Reuters) - MACKMYRA SVENSK WHISKY AB

* Final Result of Mackmyra's Issue of Convertibles K-20

* LOAN AMOUNT IS SEK 1.9 MILLION, WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 100 PER CONVERTIBLE

* LOAN IS DUE ON JUNE 30, 2020