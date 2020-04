BRIEF-Mackmyra Svensk Whisky Initiates Compensation Program Due To Coronavirus

April 8 (Reuters) - Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB:

* COMPENSATION PROGRAM STARTS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* COMPENSATION PROGRAM: FREEDOM OF REPAYMENT ON LOANS FROM ALMI AND NORRLANDSFONDEN FOR SIX MONTHS

* COMPENSATION PROGRAM: EXTENSION OF SMALLER CONVERTIBLE LOANS (SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION WITH CONVERTIBLE HOLDERS AND AGM) TO BE CONVERTED DURING THE PERIOD

* RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM HAS POTENTIAL TO REDUCE NEGATIVE EFFECTS AND PROVIDE LONG-TERM PERMANENT BENEFITS

* STATE AID MEASURES IN SWEDEN, GERMANY AND UNITED KINGDOM

* SEES DIGITAL TRANSITION AS IMPORTANT

* INITIATES TEMPORARY CONVERSION TO HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTION TO BE ABLE TO MEET THE GREAT DEMAND THAT EXISTS