BRIEF-Macmahon Gets $700 Mln Byerwen Contract

June 4 (Reuters) - Macmahon Holdings Ltd:

* AWARDED $700M BYERWEN CONTRACT

* SECURED EXPANSION & 3 YEAR EXTENSION OF WORK AT BYERWEN COKING COAL MINE IN QUEENSLAND’S BOWEN BASIN

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER FY20 GUIDANCE OF $1.3 BILLION - $1.4 BILLION REVENUE & $85 MILLION - $95 MILLION EBIT

* WORK IN HAND FOR FY21 NOW EXCEEDS $1.2 BILLION

* EXPANSION WILL INVOLVE CAPEX BY CO OF $16 MILLION ON ANCILLARY EQUIPMENT

* NEW CONTRACT EXPANDS PRODUCTION TO 10 MILLION TONNES OF HARD COKING COAL PER ANNUM

* PROCURED 2 EXTRA 800 TONNE HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS FOR PROJECT WORTH $37 MILLION; MACHINES SUBJECT TO PUT AND CALL OPTION WITH BYERWEN COAL

* IF OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT FOR FURTHER 2 YEARS IS EXERCISED, REVENUE FROM CONTRACT COULD EXCEED $1 BILLION

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE THIS YEAR CONTINUES TO BE MINIMAL