March 12, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Macnica Fuji Electronics Holdings updates on issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Macnica Fuji Electronics Holdings Inc

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with issue price of 1,983 yen per share (3.79 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 1,901.2 yen per share (3.63 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 1,901.2 yen per share (up to 4.01 billion yen in total)

* Says it will distribute shares via public offering, with paid-in price of 1,901.2 yen per share (8.04 billion yen in total)

* Previous news was disclosed on March 2

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bXoLpa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

