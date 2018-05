May 9 (Reuters) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc :

* MACOM ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS - AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY OF REMAINING $30 MILLION OF COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2021.

* MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS- AFTER GIVING EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, ALL $160.0 MILLION OF BORROWING AVAILABILITY REMAINED UNDRAWN AS OF MAY 9