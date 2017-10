BRIEF-MACOM ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL DIVESTITURE OF APPLIEDMICRO'S COMPUTE BUSINESS

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc :

* MACOM ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL DIVESTITURE OF APPLIEDMICRO’S COMPUTE BUSINESS

* UNDER TERMS OF SALE, MACOM WILL BE ISSUED A MINORITY EQUITY OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NEWCO​

* ‍EQUITY FOR CARLYLE‘S INVESTMENT CAME FROM CARLYLE PARTNERS VI​

* ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL COMPUTE BUSINESS IT ACQUIRED IN APPLIEDMICRO ACQUISITION TO PROJECT DENVER HOLDINGS

* ‍DIVESTMENT TO AN AFFILIATE OF CARLYLE GROUP IN EXCHANGE FOR A MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN VENTURE​

* ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPUTE BUSINESS IT ACQUIRED IN APPLIEDMICRO ACQUISITION TO PROJECT DENVER HOLDINGS LLC​