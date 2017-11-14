FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MACOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-MACOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc :

* MACOM reports fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $130 million to $136 million

* Q4 revenue $166.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings - Sees ‍Q1 2018 adjusted EPS between $0.10 and $0.16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
