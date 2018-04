April 16 (Reuters) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc :

* MACOM COMMENTS ON NEWS OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE

* MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC SAYS “SALES TO ZTE IN MACOM’S FISCAL Q2 WERE APPROXIMATELY $1.6 MILLION”

* MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS - ZTE REPRESENTED ABOUT $1.6 MILLION IN SALES IN FISCAL Q2 & WERE “IMMATERIAL” TO CO’S SECOND FISCAL QUARTER REVENUE AS A WHOLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)