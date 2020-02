Feb 17 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF BOOKBUILD FOR ITS OFFER OF MACQUARIE BANK CAPITAL NOTES 2

* MBL HAS ALLOCATED $425M IN FIRM COMMITMENTS TO SYNDICATE BROKERS AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* MARGIN SET AT 2.90% P.A., WHICH WAS AT BOTTOM END OF RANGE