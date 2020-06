June 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd:

* MACQUARIE BANK CLOSED ITS OFFER OF MACQUARIE BANK CAPITAL NOTES 2

* MBL ISSUED 6.4 MILLION BANK CAPITAL NOTES 2 AT ISSUE PRICE OF A$100 EACH, RAISING A$641.027 MILLION

* NOTES EXPECTED TO COMMENCE TRADING ON ASX ON NORMAL SETTLEMENT BASIS ON 3 JUNE